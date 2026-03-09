© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pentagon is releasing new footage of strikes on targets in Iran as part of Operation "Epic Rage"
Adding:
The USA has begun the evacuation of staff from the US Consulate General in Adana, Turkey.
Adding:
❗️The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems have been deployed in northern Cyprus since March 9th.
More Turkey talk:
⚡️Iran has launched another ballistic missile at Turkey.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense reports that a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace and was intercepted by NATO air defense systems.
The debris fell near Gaziantep, and no casualties were reported.