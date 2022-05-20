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Under the Wire: An Interview with Mark Neugebauer, AFP Candidate for Mayo SA
AVN Choice
AVN Choice
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Mark is married with 5 children and one grandchild & he has been a foster parent for the past 11 years. He has had a varied career history, starting his first job on a milk run at 14 while still at school, then held positions in Warehousing, Transport, Training, Disability Employment, and has been in the Disability sector for the past 7 years, until being terminated for choosing not to receive the COVID Vaccine.

Mark has been a regular podcaster on Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/c-1499035) on matters of current affairs, including freedom issues and mandates. He believes that Australia is under attack from seen and unseen global influences which seek to undermine the sovereignty, freedoms and rights of all Australians and is seriously concerned for the welfare of Australia’s future generations, including his own children and grandchildren.

Mark decided to stand for the seat of Mayo after becoming disheartened by the current state of politics in Australia and the disconnect between politicians and the electorate. Mark believes the only way he can effect change is as a Federal member of the Lower House with the support of the Australian Federation Party -https://ausfedparty.com.au/
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health freedomvaccinationrightscovid-19australian federation partymark neugebauer
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