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Christian Video Vault: Hollywood Unmasked 2 [11.12.2021]
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103 views • December 11, 2021
Hollywood Unmasked 2 - Is it possible that the most popular actors and actresses of the 20th and 21st centuries have been, and are, being possessed by demons? Listen to the confessions of the Hollywood elite as they describe how they are truly energized by demonic spirits for their performances. Journey with us again as we pull back the curtain even further on the most powerful mind-shaping institution in the world. Hollywood Unmasked 2 will reveal more hidden truths that were unknown to the average viewer, until now.
All credit for this film goes to Dr. Jason D. Kovar and Good Fight Ministries: https://www.goodfight.org/
247 views Dec 11, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.86K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G8iT4F-oMBU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this film goes to Dr. Jason D. Kovar and Good Fight Ministries: https://www.goodfight.org/
247 views Dec 11, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.86K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G8iT4F-oMBU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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