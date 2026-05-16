Martus for Truth: Washington’s Cold Civil War

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Contrary to apparent popular opinion, comments are welcome to this show. Just follow the rules: Don’t insult; don’t threaten; don’t slander; and above all, be civil. And, oh yes, this particular episode has a lot to say about the increasingly evident cold civil war going on in D.C.
#Civility, #Respect, #CommentsWelcome