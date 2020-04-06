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Ralph Ring Flying the OTC-X1 Spacecraft
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27 views • April 06, 2020
In recent years, a fellow named Ralph Ring surfaced with claims he was part of the crew that worked with Otis Carr and that he (Ring) piloted an OTC-X1 test flight that traveled ten miles to arrive at its destination instantaneously. According to Ring, Carr was about to introduce the OTC-X1 to the public when the Feds raided his lab and destroyed everything in it to suppress the OTC-X1 because it was powered by "free energy"—and we all know how much the Feds hate free energy. Ring also claims that he helped Jacques Cousteau develop the aqualung.
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