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Archbishop Vigano: War Misery and Covid Crisis in the Present Day
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72 views • April 29, 2022
You are listening to an excerpt from Archbishop Vigano's recent statement on the current world situation. He clearly points out the central theme of destruction that globalist power elites are leaving behind these days. Yes, both the Corona pandemic and the current war escalations in Ukraine are in the overall context of this "oligarchy of clearly identifiable criminals," he explains. While they want to impose their "New World Order" on the world, Vigano encourages peoples to unite.
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