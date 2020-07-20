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Hippocratic Hypocrisy (Film by Dr. Kaufman & Spacebusters)
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55 views • July 20, 2020
This is a film by Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Spacebusters about how medicine was hijacked and turned into a sickness for profit industry.
Andrew Kaufman’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v...
To contact Dr. Kaufman: andrewkaufmanmd.com
Spacebusters channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKan...
Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1x...
J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_W...
Medical symbols in practice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?f...
Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceu...
History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History...
Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByI...
Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE...
Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y...
Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-men...
Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31...
Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio): https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01...
VMAT 2 "God" Gene: https://symbiosisonlinepublishing.com...
Andrew Kaufman’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v...
To contact Dr. Kaufman: andrewkaufmanmd.com
Spacebusters channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKan...
Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1x...
J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_W...
Medical symbols in practice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?f...
Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceu...
History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History...
Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByI...
Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE...
Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y...
Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-men...
Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31...
Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio): https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01...
VMAT 2 "God" Gene: https://symbiosisonlinepublishing.com...
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