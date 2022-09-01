Proposed Actions Alert! They're Turning US Kids Into Human Capital

Are you aware that the federal, state and local governments have an agenda with your kids through the public indoctrination centers we call public schools? That agenda is to turn them into capital for their Marxist economy workforce system. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and Anne Taydus join me in this Rotten to the Core episode to expose what is going on not only in the state of Virginia, but in every state of the Union.





See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/proposed-actions-alert-theyre-turning-us-kids-into-human-capital-video/





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