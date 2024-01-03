Create New Account
World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Water is the NEXT Agenda
Published 15 hours ago

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.

