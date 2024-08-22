MUSIC - Marschlied der Leibstandarte [English Subtitles]

The "Marschlied der Leibstandarte" was a military march associated with the Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler (LSSAH), which was initially Adolf Hitler's personal bodyguard unit and later evolved into one of the most powerful and notorious divisions of the Waffen-SS during World War II.





The march, whose title translates to "March Song of the Leibstandarte," became closely linked with the LSSAH and was often played during their parades, ceremonies, and gatherings. The march carried a stirring and martial tune, intended to evoke a sense of pride, loyalty, and unity among the members of the division.





https://archive.org/details/marsch-der-leibstandarte-SS-1934 (Leni Riefenstahl)