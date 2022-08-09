VIDEO- Roger Waters Exposes the Truth About War in Ukraine

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is touring the US with his solo concert and multimedia installation This Is Not a Drill. The legendary artist, who has taken a principled stand regarding the US-NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict, earlier warned fans that if they can’t stand his politics, they might just as well “F*** off to the bar”.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/roger-waters-slams-war-criminal-biden-for-fueling-the-fire-in-ukraine/

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