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World Awakens Switzerland Bans AstraZeneca's mRNA Vaccine
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852 views • March 01, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the growing awareness to the covid-19 medical tyranny hoax as Switzerland bans the lates AstraZeneca mRNA vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6039a26b6b1ca2201bfa163c
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6039a26b6b1ca2201bfa163c
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