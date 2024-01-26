Israel Fire On Gazans Seeking Aid (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Novara Media at:-
https://youtu.be/1RuWgEtfvkg?si=RIyu6HYKp5ydiG9v
25 Jan 2024 Novara Live - NEW episodes every weekday 6pm UK
Novara Live broadcasts every weekday from 6PM on YouTube and Twitch.
Episodes of Downstream are released Sundays at 6PM on YouTube.
__________________________
Can you help fund people-powered media? To be ready for next year, we need 5,000 of you to join our regular supporters and back our work.
Donate one hour’s wage per month, or whatever you can afford at http://novara.media/support today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.