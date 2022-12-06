Election Day Update from Georgia

ATLANTA, GA - VoterGA's Garland Favorito sat down with The New American's Kurt Hyde at Favorito's home in north Atlanta just hours before the polls closed for the crucial Senate runoff race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

As Favorito explains, many Georgians casting their votes today are once again on edge, as signs of irregularities at the polls have reduced their confidence in the integrity of the election. Here, Favorito discusses the uncovering of an inexplicable 20,000 vote loss for Walker at 10pm on November 8 during the general election, and how his organization is monitoring a number of already reported issues at vote centers across the state today.

Stay tuned for election night updates as The New American continues to follow the race.

