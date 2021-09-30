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19-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES 7 HOURS AFTER COVID VACCINE
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302 views • September 30, 2021
He was lucky. He went quick. Some are crippled or maimed and linger for weeks. Source: Fat News. More from our crazy dark world you may want to check out:
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
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