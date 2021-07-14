Priorities (He has none)

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Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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40 views • July 14, 2021
More proof on Justin Trudeau's terrible performance as a Prime Minister. His stance on Cuba's Issues to how he is "Campaigning" for a possible Fall Election.

#TruthandReconcialiation,#CrustyCanuck,#VeteransCoalitionParty



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Sources:

From True North Media, Justin's Response to CUBA's Crisis: Trudeau refuses to condemn communist Cuban regime’s suppression of protesters | True North (tnc.news)

From Global News: https://globalnews.ca/news/8020305/cuba-anti-government-protests/?fbclid=IwAR2iVo4CSPWOxq8Botc36tvm58CramizVgM2CFDtnZvcO6GWn5L5NfBpatw

Justin's Security Handling Drea Humphrey of Rebel News Last week: https://youtu.be/LqKMFdEev88



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/

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Email: [email protected]

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Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)

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THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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