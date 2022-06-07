Biden Travels To Saudi Arabia To Beg For Cheap Oil

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The Jimmy Dore Show
President Joe Biden will soon be traveling to Saudi Arabia in an effort to make nice with Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the rest of the ruling regime and to repair any damage the US-Saudi relationship may have sustained after then-candidate Biden pledged to make the Saudis a “pariah” after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Now the U.S. is desperate for oil, so the new mantra is “Khashoggi who?” Whether Biden’s prostration will do anything to sway the offended Saudis remains an open question.
Jimmy and his panelists, The Dive host Jackson Hinkle and American comedian Kurt Metzger, discuss just what Joe Biden will likely have to do to get back into the Saudis’ good graces.
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About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.