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11/11/20 #Veterans4Trump Million MAGA March, General Tata #DCCaravan
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152 views • November 12, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/11/2020: On Veterans’ Day, The USA rallies around President Trump for his support of the military and ending policing foreign states. Meanwhile, the Country gathers in Car_vans and rallies in momentum to coalesce in Washington DC for Million MAGA M_rch on Nov 14th...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
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Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
https://www.oathkeepers.org
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BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
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91.9K subscribers
11/11/2020: On Veterans’ Day, The USA rallies around President Trump for his support of the military and ending policing foreign states. Meanwhile, the Country gathers in Car_vans and rallies in momentum to coalesce in Washington DC for Million MAGA M_rch on Nov 14th...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
YAFTV having massive IT attack, will try to load links as it becomes possible but the ones already linked below please follow!
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
Https://www.stopthesteal.us
Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
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