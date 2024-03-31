Create New Account
Israeli Occupation Forces Intentionally Close the Gates of Palestinian Cities & Villages in the West Bank Before Sunset, Blocking Palestinians from Returning to their Homes to Break their Fast
Israeli occupation forces intentionally close the gates of Palestinian cities and villages in the West Bank before sunset, blocking Palestinians from returning to their homes to break their fast during Ramadan

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

