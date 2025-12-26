Ep. 1925: The Real Story Behind the Russia-Ukraine War & What Happens Next

I've done a rant, narrated an article & presented my commentary:

* The Real Story Behind the Russia–Ukraine War—and What Happens Next

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-real-story-behind-the-russia-ukraine-war-and-what-happens-next/





Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction





Contact, [email protected]





Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3





#Russia #Ukraine #NATO #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance