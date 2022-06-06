How Do We Know the Founders Wanted to End Slavery?

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As we search original documents for our His Story and Heritage, we learn that the Founders labored to end slavery. As of the writing of the Constitution, five of the states had freed slaves voting. Frederick Douglass said that the Constitution was an anti-slavery document. We learn in the NW Ordinance how the Founders limited slavery as the states were formed Northwest of the Ohio River, through the NW Ordinance. Let's talk about it!