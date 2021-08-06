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CREEPER JOE AT IT AGAIN: Grabs Little Girl • Grips Her Tighty • Whispers In Her Ear, During Bill Signing at White House (2021-8-5)
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1243 views • August 06, 2021
Creeper Joe on Thursday announced he will award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th. Then he invited the children of officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6th up to his bill signing.
Creeper Joe motioned for the children to come to him and aggressively pulled a little girl up against his body and whispered in her ear. The poor little girl was visibly uncomfortable when Biden grabbed her and whispered in her ear.
Creeper Joe motioned for the children to come to him and aggressively pulled a little girl up against his body and whispered in her ear. The poor little girl was visibly uncomfortable when Biden grabbed her and whispered in her ear.
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