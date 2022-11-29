Create New Account
Shocker! The Wife of Israel's Prime Minister Says She is Suing Rabbi Tovia Singer!
Jerusalem Cats
Published 18 hours ago

Posted 29November2022 Tovia Singer:Lihi Lapid, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is pushing back on claims she is a messianic Jew.

Rumors that Mrs. Lapid is secretly affiliated with a Christian church began circulating on the internet last week, after a video by messianic Jewish preacher Chaim Malespin went viral.

messianic judaism lapid rabbi tovia singer lihi lapid

