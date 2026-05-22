ALEX JONES SHOW 5/21/26 w/ Patrick Byrne Jason Bermas

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THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Military Experts Across World Say Iran Is Clearly Winning War & Has Trump In Checkmate! WH Sources Confirm 47 Desperately Looking For Off-Ramp Which Is Cuba! Meanwhile, Bovino Says Border Czar Tom Homan Taking Part In Deportation Stand Down! Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins Alex Jones To Respond To Massie's Kentucky Election Being Stolen By AIPAC, Trump's King Lear Madness & Much More! High-Level CIA Operative Patrick Byrne Breaks Big News From His Inside Sources On Trump Admin’s Moves On Cuba & Democrat Election Fraud! FINALLY, Jason Bermas Covers Google Openly Announcing Their Global AI Takeover! — FULL SHOW 5/21/26