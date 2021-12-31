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Why Are People Falling Into The COVID Tyranny?
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21 views • December 31, 2021
There's a reason why some people are more easily manipulated than others. This is what's happening on the individual and collective level around the world.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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