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CITADEL MILITARY ACADEMY HEAD BASKETBALL COACH COLLAPSES ON LIVE TV
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471 views • November 26, 2021
Duggar Baucom, head basketball coach for Citadel Military Academy, collapsed just after tip off against the Duke Blue Devils. He was hospitalized overnight and just released today, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. All of the geniuses at Duke University Hospital are scratching their heads, wondering what in the heck happened. It's a mystery!
Maybe it has something to do with this:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-a-60x-increase-in-serious-adverse
Maybe it has something to do with this:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/over-a-60x-increase-in-serious-adverse
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