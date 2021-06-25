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Vaccinating children: Worse than genocide
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43 views • June 25, 2021
Blue Tiger Studio, June 25, 2021
57 seconds Dutch intro, English after
PHILOSOPHY IN TIMES OF WAR. Bhakdi: "kinderen vaccineren: erger dan genocide"
The translation of Bhakdi's latest book is almost ready. Two more weeks and then it's here, so we went to Kiel to interview him about this latest book. It really became a humiliating conversation about vaccinating children. More than 30% of the vaccinated people will have to deal with blood clots. And now they want to do this to the children. Children in the US and Europe are already being vaccinated, and many children are facing dire consequences. They keep it under the table. It shouldn't come out.
We can't get a better warning than this conversation! "The Germans are cowardly and stupid and the Dutch have forgotten to be Dutch!"
Corona Unmasked
Dutch: https://www.deblauwetijger.com/product/reiss-en-bhakdi-corona-ontmaskerd-pre-order-nu-en-ontvang-direct-een-gratis-hoofdstuk/
German: https://www.amazon.de/-/nl/gp/product/B094R67RX4/
Blue Tiger Studio
We are fighting government and media framing and defamation and we ask for your much-needed support! The attack on Blue Tiger Studio and other platforms is being played very hard: bank accounts are under pressure, jobs of family or marriage partners are being terminated, and social media accounts are being shut down en masse. We work with a team of lawyers to combat government harassment and we ask for your support! Please make a donation to Stichting de Blauwe Tijger in Groningen, IBAN: NL 76 INGB 0000 59 29 71 paypal: [email protected]
https://www.deblauwetijger.com/
57 seconds Dutch intro, English after
PHILOSOPHY IN TIMES OF WAR. Bhakdi: "kinderen vaccineren: erger dan genocide"
The translation of Bhakdi's latest book is almost ready. Two more weeks and then it's here, so we went to Kiel to interview him about this latest book. It really became a humiliating conversation about vaccinating children. More than 30% of the vaccinated people will have to deal with blood clots. And now they want to do this to the children. Children in the US and Europe are already being vaccinated, and many children are facing dire consequences. They keep it under the table. It shouldn't come out.
We can't get a better warning than this conversation! "The Germans are cowardly and stupid and the Dutch have forgotten to be Dutch!"
Corona Unmasked
Dutch: https://www.deblauwetijger.com/product/reiss-en-bhakdi-corona-ontmaskerd-pre-order-nu-en-ontvang-direct-een-gratis-hoofdstuk/
German: https://www.amazon.de/-/nl/gp/product/B094R67RX4/
Blue Tiger Studio
We are fighting government and media framing and defamation and we ask for your much-needed support! The attack on Blue Tiger Studio and other platforms is being played very hard: bank accounts are under pressure, jobs of family or marriage partners are being terminated, and social media accounts are being shut down en masse. We work with a team of lawyers to combat government harassment and we ask for your support! Please make a donation to Stichting de Blauwe Tijger in Groningen, IBAN: NL 76 INGB 0000 59 29 71 paypal: [email protected]
https://www.deblauwetijger.com/
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