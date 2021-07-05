ARIZONA🚨



The CEO of Cyber Ninjas doubled down on his findings that the ballot count on record - in Maricopa County - does not match the physical count of the ballots.



Here Doug Logan says that the Maricopa County duplicate ballots do not have corresponding original ballots with the same serial numbers.



Duplicate ballots are created when the original ballot is damaged and cant be run through the system.



This process is also known as "Adjudication".



According to the former Secretary of State and current Audit Director Ken Bennett, each duplicate ballot must have a 6 digit serial number printed on it that matches a 6 digit serial number printed on the original damaged ballot that it corresponds to.



However, Bennett said they can't find the original ballots that match up to the duplicated ballots.



“We have batch after batch of duplicate ballots with IDs but there is no corresponding original ballot with an ID,” explained Bennett.