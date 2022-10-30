CCP Is Still the Biggest Threat to the U.S.

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https://gnews.org/articles/498478
Summary：10/27/2022 According to the Pentagon's 2022 National Defense Strategy, CCP is the most serious challenge to US national security. Senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Michael O’Hanlon says that both Russia and China are America’s top tier threats. US needs to accelerate kinds of preparations to make a war against Taiwan even more unthinkable and unwinnable for China