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National Emergency! Patriots Must Show Support For Trump Now With Impeachment - War Room Full Show
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18 views • October 03, 2019
Owen Shroyer hits the streets of Austin for a livestream before the Twitter, alleged, sabotage took place. Savanah Hernandez and Rebecca Wright host the first two hours before Owen returns to studio only to be confronted by Alex Jones. Owen covers the latest impeachment hoax before Lefto The Clown makes his return to The War Room. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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