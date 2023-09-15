BBC star Maddy Anholt dies age 35 following brain cancer - UK (Sep'23)

BBC star Maddy Anholt dies age 35 following brain cancer diagnosis after giving birth Maddy Anholt's death was announced by her family in a post on a GoFundMe page. The TV star was just 35 years

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died at the age of 35, her family have announced.

The actress, author and comedian had been diagnosed with brain cancer just after giving birth to her daughter last year. She starred in many BBC, ITV and Channel 4 comedies including the Emily Atack show, Sunny D, Jerk, and Mariah: The Diva, the Demons, the Drama. She was also a regular guest on This Morning and an ambassador for Women's Aid as well as writing two books about domestic violence and toxic relationships.

Maddy was a talented comedy actress and scriptwriter. She trained at ALRA alongside the likes of Miranda Hart and Bridget Christie. The daughter of children’s authors and illustrators, Catherine and Laurence Anholt, twin to painter Tom Anholt and with an older sister at the UN.

