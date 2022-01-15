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Dr. Ricardo Delgado on Stew Peters Show. På svenska efter 2,30
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20 views • January 15, 2022
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2. Klaus Schwab‘s World Economic Forum isn’t just coordinating the global COVID scam, they are planning the takeover of the entire planet! With Dr. Robert Malone.
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https://www.brighteon.com/4ef6e496-c0b2-47b8-813c-04db6605eb7a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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