Deep State UN Exploiting Indians In War On Freedom

The United Nations and the Deep State behind it are exploiting and weaponizing native peoples around the world as a pretext for undermining property rights, prosperity, individual liberty, and national sovereignty, warns The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Using a variety of international agreements and treaties, the UN is claiming that the US must give a massive amount of land- potentially the entire land mass of the United States over to tribal governments that are funded by and controlled by the out of control federal government. Similar machinations are occurring around the world, especially in the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand. Brazil is a nation that has experienced the brunt of this under communist leaders prior to the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.