StoneWall Clips: Why Young People Should Be Involved!

Link to the full episode: https://www.brighteon.com/38727f77-0fd3-4d80-8005-6a225f0546e3

One of the reasons that America is where she is today is because of the influence of young people. Generation Z and Millennials are some of the most outspoken people when it comes to their political beliefs. The thing that has stuck out to me, however, is that many of these people are aligned with unrighteousness. I reckon that it is time that more conservatives and more Christians get involved and start speaking out more.

Doug Billings frequently calls Alex Stone "the succession plan." This is true, but it is more than just Alex... it is those who get involved and speak up! Turning Point USA has done a great job at helping students get involved, but it is time that young people go beyond the scope of JUST Turning Point, and look at multiple ways that they can get involved. It could be starting a podcast, serving in your local church, or serving your community, or something else. NOW is the time to get involved.

There is a huge anointing that is upon young people in today's day and age, however many have not tapped into this anointing. The way to do so is rely upon God so that He will give you strength. Once this is done, you will then be able to do what it takes to get involved, serve people, and make a difference.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

When you go to mypillow.com/stonewall, you can get a discount of UP TO 66% off your order!