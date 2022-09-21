Create New Account
SHE COMES FROM THE SKY WORD & POEM 9-21-22 @ 1:00PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A word & poem from our lovely Jesus of Judgment coming from the sky fast and hard.

Romans 9:15 For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.

Here is the information about the Watchman's Trumpet Solemn Assembly hosted by Stan Johnson and the Prophecy Club on September 24th 2022. It starts at 9:30am Central US time and ends at 9:00pm. God bless and stay under the blood of Jesus always.

Here is a link for those interested to know more. https://www.prophecyclub.com/


