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Failure & Failing Forward (Mad LiberTEA Breaks)
The Mad LiberTEA Party
The Mad LiberTEA Party
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3 views • February 24, 2020
Not everything is going to be perfect in life. Everyone fails, even us. All the time! It's what you do with those failures and how you push onward that matters! Mike & Paxton will do some discussion AND display on just that today!

Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!

Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm

Shout out to:
Dan "Taxation is Theft" Behrman: https://twitter.com/DanForTexas
Taxation IS Theft: https://www.youtube.com/taxationistheft
https://behrman2020.com/

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Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsfaillearninglifeunited statescommunitylibertariananarchistfailurehopestruggleovercomingfailingmad libertea partylibertea breaksliberteafailing forwardfalling forwarddifficultiesonwardmoving on
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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