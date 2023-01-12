BREAKING! U.S. Supreme Court is OFFICIALLY CAPTURED | EP 3274

Such a shame. The US Supreme Court is absolutely frightened to take up strong cases that challenge corrupt elections or corrupt practices. Yet this is the biggest issue facing our country right now and the biggest threat to our Constitution.





Corrupt elections breed corrupt politicians which bread corrupt government officials which breed corrupt media and social media companies and so on…





In 2020, 18 state AGs joined the Texas case that argued against the corrupt election results that were certified in the swing states that stole the election for Joe Biden. It was a solid case. This corruption affected us all and still does to this day. We all were impacted. But the three Trump judges decided not to hear the case along with the corrupt Obama, far-left and insane judges on the court. INSANITY.