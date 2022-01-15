DR. KAUFMAN: CONVID INJECTIONS, NANOTECH, 'SHEDDING & SPREADING', 'MRNA 'GENE THEORY', CELL THEORY

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Via Urfa Mann, A Light On with Dr. Kaufman. "Fascinating comments on transhumanism, gene hacking, shedding, and cell theory"
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Projekt Immanuel - k&b, Nr. 04: "Nanopartikel und Impfungen" 🇩🇪 (Dr. Lanka)
@02:17 he explains: mRNA (technique) doesn't work the way they claim, this theory is false. The spike protein is not a virus component, but a protein involved in fertilization, when the placenta is forming. Thus, Dr. Bhakdi and others are making statements based on a misconception:
https://bitchute.com/video/YyL2EFd8tBBO/
The problem with the injections are the 'adjuvants'; the nanoparticles:
STEFAN LANKA ON NANOTOXICITY AND MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (ENG. SUBS)
https://bitchute.com/video/3GYOjVPxVV8J/
CLARITY RE THE 'VACCINES' (STEFAN LANKA)
https://bitchute.com/video/O5FhId6IM81M/
THE ANTIBODY THEORY IS FALSE - SCIENTISM ONCE AGAIN DOMINATES OVER LOGIC AND COMMON SENSE (Amandha Vollmer)
https://bitchute.com/video/A6Abxkzmm54D/
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The History Of Science - Dr. Stefan Lanka (MUST-WATCH)
https://bitchute.com/video/L8TUdS79uufE/
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Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens 🇬🇧
https://bitchute.com/video/gzsrsFp2qBZK/
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Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio
https://bitchute.com/video/OZbFLy14EtvP/
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DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/
HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE CELLULAR STRUCTURE OF THE MAMMALIAN BRAIN
https://bitchute.com/video/JAKoFu75Hml0/
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Rudolf Virchow, father of the germ theory, stated in his later years, “If I could live my life over again, I would devote it to proving that germs seek their natural habitat–diseased tissues–rather than causing disease.”
The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/
Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/
Dr. Lanka has already proven that the virus theory is false! - .. Nuremberg Investigation??
https://bitchute.com/video/EEImXVzWsuSN/
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Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka: The Death of Germ Theory (and the truth about Duesberg)
https://bitchute.com/video/4ef7z5pkWaIT/
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Interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological Effects
🔖 https://www.intechopen.com/books/unraveling-the-safety-profile-of-nanoscale-particles-and-materials-from-biomedical-to-environmental-applications/interaction-of-nanoparticles-with-blood-components-and-associated-pathophysiological-effects
Read: NANOTOXICITY
🔖 https://wakeup-world.com/2013/03/14/chemtrails-the-consequences-of-toxic-metals-and-chemical-aerosols-on-human-health/
Toxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles
🔖 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013211001137
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DR. RAUNI KILDE: TI's; MIND CONTROL; AND THE NEXT GENERATION WILL BE BIOROBOTS
https://bitchute.com/video/VwHRQrWvBw1p/
Touchless Torture - Target Humanity, NanoBot SmartDust / (ch. 2)
https://bitchute.com/video/l98qRZWuXfwV/
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