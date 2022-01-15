DR. KAUFMAN: CONVID INJECTIONS, NANOTECH, 'SHEDDING & SPREADING', 'MRNA 'GENE THEORY', CELL THEORY

B - 2020 🍀3078 subscribersVia Urfa Mann, A Light On with Dr. Kaufman. "Fascinating comments on transhumanism, gene hacking, shedding, and cell theory"🍀🍀🍀Projekt Immanuel - k&b, Nr. 04: "Nanopartikel und Impfungen" 🇩🇪 (Dr. Lanka)@02:17 he explains: mRNA (technique) doesn't work the way they claim, this theory is false. The spike protein is not a virus component, but a protein involved in fertilization, when the placenta is forming. Thus, Dr. Bhakdi and others are making statements based on a misconception:The problem with the injections are the 'adjuvants'; the nanoparticles:STEFAN LANKA ON NANOTOXICITY AND MANIPULATED VACCINE STUDIES (ENG. SUBS)CLARITY RE THE 'VACCINES' (STEFAN LANKA)THE ANTIBODY THEORY IS FALSE - SCIENTISM ONCE AGAIN DOMINATES OVER LOGIC AND COMMON SENSE (Amandha Vollmer)🍀🍀🍀The History Of Science - Dr. Stefan Lanka (MUST-WATCH)🍀🍀🍀Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens 🇬🇧🍀🍀🍀Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio🍀🍀🍀DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE CELLULAR STRUCTURE OF THE MAMMALIAN BRAIN🍀🍀🍀Rudolf Virchow, father of the germ theory, stated in his later years, “If I could live my life over again, I would devote it to proving that germs seek their natural habitat–diseased tissues–rather than causing disease.”The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. PasteurTerrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew KaufmanDr. Lanka has already proven that the virus theory is false! - .. Nuremberg Investigation??🍀🍀🍀Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka: The Death of Germ Theory (and the truth about Duesberg)🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀Interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological EffectsRead: NANOTOXICITYToxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles🍀🍀🍀DR. RAUNI KILDE: TI's; MIND CONTROL; AND THE NEXT GENERATION WILL BE BIOROBOTSTouchless Torture - Target Humanity, NanoBot SmartDust / (ch. 2)🍀🍀🍀