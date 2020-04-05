© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19: Doctors are Treating the Wrong Disease
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
426 views • April 05, 2020
Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell MD, shares from ICU in NY what is really happening to COVID-19 patients.
Patients are oxygen starved; they have ARDS: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Lung injury is being caused by improper use of ventilators.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-kO4yejnCP/
Patients are oxygen starved; they have ARDS: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Lung injury is being caused by improper use of ventilators.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-kO4yejnCP/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.