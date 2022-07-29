Recession - The people that caused it, explain what it is

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Klaus "Anal" Schwab's media team explain the problems they created. The reaction and solution part of this Hegelian Dialectic will follow of course. The solution of course being "The Great Reset" - digital currency, worldwide tyranny and a surveillance state run by a One World Government.
🖕 Fuck the New World Order 🖕
Source - World Economic Forum