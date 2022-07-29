BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Recession - The people that caused it, explain what it is
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
102 views • July 29, 2022

Klaus "Anal" Schwab's media team explain the problems they created. The reaction and solution part of this Hegelian Dialectic will follow of course. The solution of course being "The Great Reset" - digital currency, worldwide tyranny and a surveillance state run by a One World Government.

🖕 Fuck the New World Order 🖕

Source - World Economic Forum

Keywords
hegelian dialecticworld economic forumwefthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump expands 50% tariffs on Canadian cheese, furniture, cars and 70 more items starting Sept. 15

Trump expands 50% tariffs on Canadian cheese, furniture, cars and 70 more items starting Sept. 15

Cassie B.
The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

Mike Adams
Nepal seeks $5 billion in climate aid despite satellite evidence tying deadly floods to bedrock collapse, not glacial melt

Nepal seeks $5 billion in climate aid despite satellite evidence tying deadly floods to bedrock collapse, not glacial melt

Cassie B.
Liquid Network Sidechain Targeted By Alleged White-Hat Hackers

Liquid Network Sidechain Targeted By Alleged White-Hat Hackers

Sterling Ashworth
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
Trump Iran Policy Seen as &#8220;All Stick, No Carrot&#8221; With No Clear Exit

Trump Iran Policy Seen as “All Stick, No Carrot” With No Clear Exit

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy