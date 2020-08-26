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THE NONDEMIC IS NOW AN IQ TEST
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42 views • August 26, 2020
TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
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Victorian Premier in talks to extend the Chief Health Officer's powers:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-premier-in-talks-to-extend-the-chief-health-officer-s-powers/vi-BB18n6Ar

Victoria Public Health and "Wellbeing Amendment" (State of Emergency Extension and Other Matters) Bill:
https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/202008/Public%20Health%20and%20Wellbeing%20Amendment%20(State%20of%20Emergency%20Extension%20and%20Other%20Matters)%20Bill.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1ljbOvTpSPGoAyrjGoaj11FlAr8dTKYIlA_81_TK26M4br8qHLUfM68Q8

Urgent warning by Italian medical doctor Matteo Arena (with English subtitles):
https://gofile.io/d/IXL6BT

Dr Carrie Madej - Transhumanism 2.0 - A Wake Up Call To The World:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZULSrnPZI0&;t

Protocol:Real-time RT-PCRassays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 Institut Pasteur, Paris:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2

Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalclal..
Keywords
hoaxfoodschoolvaccinethecrowhousednaaustraliasovereigntyiq testsetupsupply chainpcr testchromosome 8genetic materianondemicattack immune system
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