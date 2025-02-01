BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1/31/25 TRUMP BANS Brennan, FBI Purge, AA5342 Assault, PA Crash
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
178 views • 3 months ago

1/31/25 Today, Trump Banned Brennan, Bolton & dozens former Intel officials from entering the WH & ALL Federal Buildings! Top FBI Officials promoted by Wray: Fired. The Assault on Reagan Int'l appears to be an operation: remote control of the COG B Hawk and last minute redirection of AA5342. America is at war & Trump's full frontal assault against the globalists embedded in the US federal Government is We, the Peoples', WIN! Prayers and Action! We Are Free!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Donald J Trump Int'l Airport:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/house-republicans-reintroduce-bill-rename-washington-dulles-airport/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


TAKE ACTION: 202-224-5824! Cassidy! RFK!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/patriots-immediate-call-action-call-senator-cassidy-ask/


Brennan et al Banned from Fed Bldgs:

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-trump-bans-john-brennan-from-all-federal-buildings-mace/


Black Hawk/AA5342 COG:

https://news.yahoo.com/news/mid-air-collision-shines-light-234550511.html


Army withholding Pilot's Name:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/army-withholding-name-female-crew-member-reagan-airport/


Remote Control of Crashes:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html


Hakeem Jeffries Calls for War in the Streets:

Antifa Activation, Trump Target: GW

https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


George Webb: Antifa Operatives Activated

https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

George Webb Black Hawk:

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1885423260265046184/video/1


Soros Owned Radio Stations DOX ICE Ops:

https://thepostmillennial.com/george-soros-owned-radio-station-doxes-undercover-ice-agents-operating-in-san-jose-california


Rick Grenell secures release Of US citizens held in VZ:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-envoy-richard-grenell-secures-release-of-americans-held-in-venezuela-amid-tense-relations/


PA Crash: Missouri Emergency Surgery

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/plane-crashes-in-philadelphia-multiple-casualties-reported-5802481?utm_source=RTNews&src_src=RTNews&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&utm_medium=email&utm_term=digital&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2BcqYhIHzOHA%2BaAG8GZWBgq0P6XXGJSQBECxDVeFYXs%3D


https://www.usfigureskating.org/news/press-release/2025-prevagen-us-figure-skating-championships-lineup-announced


Pediatrician's latest book: “Vax Facts” by Paul Thomas M.D.

https://www.paulthomasmd.com/drpaulsblog/vax-facts-the-book-ive-wanted-to-write-for-a-decade


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

