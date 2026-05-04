James Patrick: The War on Humanity, WW3, & the Great Reset-Taking

Filmmaker James Patrick discusses his documentary work on technocratic control and the erosion of personal freedoms. The conversation explores a global shift toward totalitarianism driven by the implementation of CBDCs, digital IDs, and the "great taking" of private assets. Patrick argues that recent crises, including the pandemic and agricultural regulations, are tools used by an elite class to destabilize the West and force humanity into a state of neo-feudal dependency. He further examines the "war on fertility" and food supplies, suggesting that these are coordinated efforts to reduce the global population and consolidate power. He also talks about his upcoming film detailing the escalation toward WW3.





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About James Patrick & Big Picture

BIG PICTURE is a broadcast documentary production company specializing in the macro stories of our time. From war and economic instability to international finance and public health crises, we bring the highest level of analysis to the defining issues of our era. Our work ranges from feature‑length documentaries to full, in‑depth interviews, offering viewers a depth of insight that goes beyond conventional coverage.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)