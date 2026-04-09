© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New LEGO clip, We Will Fulfill Our Duty To Lebanon.
Following Israel’s egregious ceasefire violations on day one, Iran released a new clip.
The scene in the LEGO clip is a tribute to a real family that was killed in today's strikes on Beirut.
A mother and her children in a photo at 21 second mark, were all murdered by the Zionist regime.