It’s never too late! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





This video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on November 12, 2022.





It’s never too late! With all the chaos going on in the world, it’s never too late to turn to Christ and to flee from hopelessness. He is the hope of salvation and is the glory of God in the flesh.





2 Corinthians 4:6 says, For God, Who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.





Christ is our hope; He is the hope of salvation. There is no guile in Him (1 Peter 2:22).





For the homeless, atheists, agnostics, Jews, Muslims and even satanists, Jesus Christ is Truth and He will be the King of His soon-to-be everlasting kingdom. Be part of His everlasting kingdom by being sealed by God for being His saint who keeps the commandments of God as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17 and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



