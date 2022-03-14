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Russia strikes military base near Polish border
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40 views • March 14, 2022
Reuters.
Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base in Yavoriv near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNHuDoHsWcE
Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base in Yavoriv near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNHuDoHsWcE
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