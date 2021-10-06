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2019 CSPAN Video Emerges Where Forcing Unproven mRNA Vaccines on the Public is Discussed
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491 views • October 06, 2021
Alex Jones of Infowars.com scheduled an emergency broadcast tonight (Oct. 4, 2021) where a listener emailed them footage from CSPAN in 2019 where a panel at the Milken Institute is discussing some kind of Universal Flu Vaccine that would be dramatically different than current vaccines cultured in eggs, and instead would be mRNA based.

Anthony Fauci is part of the panel, where he explains that bringing a new, untested kind of vaccine like an mRNA vaccine, would take at least a decade ("if everything goes perfectly") to go through proper trials and be approved by the FDA.

He would know, because he had been trying to do it for about a decade already by then, by trying to develop an mRNA based vaccine for an HIV vaccine.

But now they were discussing something much bigger than just a vaccine for AIDS patients. They are talking about a "Universal Flu Vaccine" that everyone would have to take - a huge market for Big Pharma!

Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), then speaks and states that what could happen is that "an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes" could change that.

Sound live COVID-19?

https://www.infowars.com/posts/monday-night-emergency-broadcast-video-of-fauci-and-hhs-plotting-to-stage-massive-health-scare-using-new-virus-emerges/

Mirrored - Health Impact News
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vaccinesfaucimrna
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