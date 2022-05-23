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Economic Collapse is a Real Threat, Monkeypox is Not
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3805 views • May 23, 2022
Ed Dowd gives a warning of economic collapse and I cover information that exposes the Monkeypox scam. Don't let the media, which lies about everything, win this information battle.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Ed Dowd thinks they will try to do another shutdown to interpose the next election.
https://rumble.com/v15khwn-ed-dowd-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy.html
2) Ed Dowd and Steve Bannon talk about The Four Converging Forces That Will Destroy the Economy
https://rumble.com/v15khwn-ed-dowd-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy.html
3) Info wars on the truth about Monkeypox
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62881e725ee58b13dbc7daf7
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Ed Dowd thinks they will try to do another shutdown to interpose the next election.
https://rumble.com/v15khwn-ed-dowd-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy.html
2) Ed Dowd and Steve Bannon talk about The Four Converging Forces That Will Destroy the Economy
https://rumble.com/v15khwn-ed-dowd-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy.html
3) Info wars on the truth about Monkeypox
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62881e725ee58b13dbc7daf7
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