MASSIVE VACCINE DEATH TOLL! - NEW SIDE EFFECTS REPORTED AS DEATHS SKYROCKET!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the growing death toll from the covid19 so-called vaccine as new reports of heart inflammation are announced.
While the media attempts to cover up the new side effects and claim them as "rare", this is only the beginning. The vaccine is still in live trials and we have no idea what kinds of injuries will take place over the next couple of years.
Meanwhile, the VAERS death reports are skyrocketing to an unthinkable number. While there are some fake spammed reports, it is important to point out that only 1% of deaths are actually reported to VAERS according to most studies and while people laugh at VAERS in the pro vaccine communities, even the CDC itself uses VAERS for death reports tied to vaccines.
In this video, we go through countless reports of deaths, the possible long term side effects, the media coverup, the fact that covid has never been isolated from a single human being ever and the use of the technocratic cashless society to not only force the vaccine on billions of people, but to divide people against each other.
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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