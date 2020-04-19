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Cash Patients - Dr. Mary Ruwart Ph.D. and Author- The FDA equals Death by Regulation!
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22 views • April 19, 2020
Dr. Mary Ruwart – Research scientist, Ethicist, and Author. As a senior research scientist, Dr. Ruwart was involved in developing new therapies for a variety of diseases, including liver cirrhosis and AIDS. Now with 20/20 hindsight, she dives into improving health by MITIGATING the FDA!
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